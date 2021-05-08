Sindh to establish countryâ€™s first 24-hour vaccination centre in Karachi

File photo

The Sindh government is going to establish the countryâ€™s first mass vaccination centre in Karachi, which will vaccinate the people round the clock.

The centre is being established at the Expo Centre, where the isolation centre and treatment facility is also being revived to treat the patients of coronavirus. This was disclosed by law and environment adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, while talking to media persons at the provincial assembly building on Friday.

He said the new mass vaccination centre would be able to vaccinate 20,000 to 25,000 people in a day, and that it would start working from Sunday (tomorrow) and provide free inoculation services.

He said the centre would be highly beneficial and protect the health of the citizens against the deadly viral disease. The law adviser said the government would provide free coronavirus testing service for citizens who had developed symptoms of the infectious disease.

He told newsmen that the government had also launched a service to do Covid-19 vaccination of such people at home who for any reason such as the age factor or any severe disease or disability could not leave their homes.

He recalled that just one-and-half-months back the prevalence of the coronavirus infection in Sindh was just two per cent that had now been increased to 7.1 per cent. The governmentâ€™s spokesman said such an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the province in such a short span of time made it mandatory upon the citizens to wear masks publicly.

He appealed to the public, especially the retailers, to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies and not to clash with them as they had been rendering a vital public service by enforcing the lockdown regime in the markets.

He said that due action would be taken against police personnel who resorted to minting money in the garb of enforcing the lockdown timings in the markets. The law adviser said the people should fully adhere to the lockdown regime enforced by the government during the last week of Ramazan and on the upcoming occasion of the Eidul Fitr to safeguard public health against the third wave of the coronavirus.

The government had been compelled to enforce the lockdown regime, keeping in view the massive devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in India and other countries, Barrister Wahab said, adding that the government was under an obligation to improve the oxygen supply to the hospitals, but at the same time the public should show extreme caution so that no one reached the critical stage where the administration of oxygen became compulsory.