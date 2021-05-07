



LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif visited the Chinese High Commission and met Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Thursday.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Mushahid Hussain and PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied him. This was Shahbaz's first meeting with the Chinese ambassador after his appointment, which was held in a pleasant environment. Shahbaz welcomed the ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment.

He said China is like second home to Pakistanis and vice versa. Calling China an exemplary partner and friend of Pakistan, he said during Nawaz Sharif's term in government, this friendship transformed into a lasting and strong economic partnership.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated Shahbazâ€™s visit and accorded him a warm welcome. He said he already knew Shahbaz because of his Punjab Speed. He said Shahbaz's hard work as the CM Punjab was impressive and praiseworthy. He said he could not keep himself from praising Shahbaz for his ability to deliver because he knew this from personal experience as he was a mayor in China himself.

Nong Rong said the two countries can benefit from Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s idea, methods and performance in the future. He said Nawaz Sharif is an old friend of China and Beijing does not forget its friends. He expressed good wishes for Nawaz Sharif. He said he endorsed Shahbazâ€™s perspective that nations cannot progress without industrialisation. For this, the philosophy of industrial zones can take this vision forward. Referring to his visit to the Sahiwal power project, he praised Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s efforts. He said this is considered the most speedily-built project not just in Pakistan but all over the world, which was inaugurated in May 2017, six months before its scheduled time.

The envoy invited Shahbaz to China to attend the 100 years of the Communist Party of China in July 2021. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif met British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner here on Thursday. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb were present in the meeting. Shahbaz appreciated British assistance to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic. Issues of regional importance, especially the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, were also discussed. Dr Christian Turner wished Shahbaz all the best and a happy Ramazan.