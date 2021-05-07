Eid duties assigned to railway officials

LAHORE:Duties of officers and commercial staff have been assigned on Lahore railway station in view of Eid rush.

On special directions of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore, Divisional Commercial Officer Railway Lahore has issued regular schedule of duties of officers including commercial staff at the station.

According to a letter issued regarding Eid special duties, Assistant Commercial Officers Adnan Marwat, Muhammad Mohsin, Ayman Tahir besides Commercial Inspectors Muhammad Hameed, Liaqat Ali and Claim Inspector Ilyas Cheema will perform their duties from May 6 to May 17. Eid Special Duty Officers and staff will strictly monitor all operational matters at the station during Eid days. DS Railway has directed the officials concerned of Land Branch to take strict action against the culprits in case of any encroachment during Eid days.