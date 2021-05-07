Dr Mujahid Kamran joins private varsity

LAHORE:Former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran has joined University of Management and Technology (UMT) as ‘Chief Adviser on Research and Academic Excellence.’

Dr Mujahid, who also had been the professor of Physics and chairman of the Physics Department at Punjab University, was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Award for his significant contribution in the field of education as a Researcher and Teacher. In a press release on Thursday, UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Director General Abid HK Shirwani welcomed Dr Mujahid Kamran and termed him an asset.