Fri May 07, 2021
AFP
May 7, 2021

Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars candidates

World

TEHRAN: Iran’s election-vetting body has spelt out conditions for running in next month’s presidential poll, potentially barring several high-profile candidates, local media reported on Thursday.

The conservative-dominated Guardian Council complained earlier this week of the "unpleasant situation" that allowed would-be candidates lacking basic requirements to register to run in the election held every four years. Under the Islamic republic’s constitution, candidates for the presidency require vague qualifications such as being among "political and religious" figures. The Guardian Council is tasked with interpreting the constitution, validating parliamentary legislation and monitoring elections.

