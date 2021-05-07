Coronavirus claims seven more lives, infects 966 others

Covid-19 claimed seven more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours (May5), bringing the death toll to 4,698 in the province.

As many as 966 new cases emerged when 13,821 tests were conducted, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Thursday. He added that with 4,698 deaths, the COVID-19 fatality rate stood 1.6 per cent .

Shah said 13,821 samples were tested, which detected 966 cases that constituted a seven per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,725,821 tests had been conducted against which 289,646 cases had been diagnosed. Of them 92.4 per cent or 267,524 patients have recovered, including 805 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,424 patients were under treatment. Of them 16,759 were in home isolation and 665 at hospitals. The condition of 628 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, of 966 new cases, 635 have been detected in Karachi -- 336 in District East, 114 in District South, 84 in District Central, 52 in District Korangi, 37 in

District Malir and 12 in District West.

Hyderabad reported 155 cases, Larkana 23, Dadu 21, Nawabshah 20, Thatta 17, Sukkur 13, Ghotki 12, Mirpurkhas 11, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Kashmore, Naushero Feroze and Sanghar four each, Matiari and Umarkot two each and Jamshoro one. Shah urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.