CM inaugurates mobile corona vaccination service

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated mobile corona vaccination service in order to vaccinate senior citizens in their own localities against Covid-19.

Initially, three mobiles will be plied on different routes in suburbs of provincial capital, which will be extended to other districts of the province in order to provide vaccination facility to people at their door steps.

Citizens having 60 years or above age will be administered a vaccine through mobile Corona vaccination service to prevent them from viral disease, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Mohib Ullah Khan and Kamran Bangash were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the health of citizens as top priority of his government and said that the vaccination of citizens against Covid-19 was underway in hospitals and vaccination centers.

He said that mobile corona vaccination service had been launched for the facilitation of senior citizens who were unable to visit hospitals or vaccination centres.