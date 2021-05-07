KP to go for complete lockdown from May 8 to 16

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 here on Thursday with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair decided to ensure a strict implementation of the decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre on the lockdown from 8 to 16 May 2021.

Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shahram Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps Commander Nauman Mahmood and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants decided that all the business and markets would remain closed during the said period except for the exemptions given to essential service providers whereas Jummat-ul-Wida and Eid prayers would be performed under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief minister stressed the need for strict implementation of SOPs and other precautionary measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 during the Eid holidays. He appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs, observe Eid with simplicity and stay at home.

Mahmood Khan requested the political leaders and elected public representatives to avoid public gatherings during Eid at Hujras. “Each and every segment of the society will have to play their respective role to effectively contain the recent wave of COVID-19 because a minor mistake or slightest negligence can lead us to a big problem,” he added.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic with special focus on the decisions taken by the NCOC on the lockdown during the period from 8 to 16 May and took a number of decisions to this end.

It was decided that there would be a complete lockdown in the province from 8 to 16 May 2021. However; shops of essential commodities including tandhoor, milk, home delivery, utility, telecom services and pharmacies would be exempted.

The groceries, bakeries and sweet shops would remain open till 06:00 PM for the duration from 8 to 16 May. Besides, exemptions were granted to vehicles of petroleum exploration and production companies.

To facilitate the citizens to go back to their home, it was decided to keep public transport open on coming Saturday and Sunday. It was also decided to impose a complete ban on the visits to tourist spots of the province during the lockdown, and in case of violations, the visitors would not only be sent back but would be fined as well.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that special arrangements had been made to ensure provision and availability of essential daily commodities during the lockdown.