11 killed in two Silk Road accidents

PESHAWAR: At least 11 persons were killed in two accidents on Silk Road in Mansehra and Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

In the first accident, at least eight persons lost their lives in Mansehra when an ill-fated ambulance, carrying a dead body from Swat, was plunged into a deep gorge on the Silk Road.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the bodies were recovered from the ambulance and shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital.

In the second accident on Silk Road in Lower Kohistan, a vehicle slipped into a deep ravine near Chanchal area. All the three passengers on board died on the spot, whose bodies were shifted to a hospital by rescue teams.