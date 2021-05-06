KMU hands COVID-19 response items to Health Dept

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has formally handed the COVID-19 response items to the KP Department of Health.

A press release said an event was organized by the KMU and GIZ with the financial support of the European Union for the purpose.

Dr Amer Afaq, Special Health Secretary, Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, KMU vice-chancellor, Dr. Maqsood Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Commission, Dr. Saleem Gandapur, KMU Registrar and Dr Naveed Sadiq, Project Lead were present there.

After the emergence of COVID-19 as a pandemic, the GIZ extended support of approximately Rs 13 Million to procure COVID-19 response items to strengthen the testing capacity of COVID-19.

Dr Ziaul Haq thanked the GIZ’s FATA Development Programme for its technical support to the Health Department. He assured that the KMU would continue to collaborate with GIZ in strengthening the Health delivery system.

Dr Amer Afaq said the Health Department needed partners like GIZ to support us in strengthening the KP capacities to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and to be prepared for any such unforeseen events in the future.

He thanked the EU and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development for supporting the Health Department in strengthening their capacities and the provision of the COVID-19 response items needed the most.