Prizes distributed to people for performing during Covid

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan region Muntazir Khan on Wednesday awarded appreciation certificate and prizes to the officials of the district administration and people belonging to various walks of their efforts in the Covid pandemic.

The official awarded certificates and cash prizes to Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mahmood, ADC-General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC-Finance Naik Mohammad, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Dr Saman Abass, Assistant Commissioner AC Takhatbhai Anila Faheem, Commissioner’s PS Mohammad Ibrahim and other AACs for their performance during the Covid-19 duties.

The commissioner also awarded an appreciation certificate for the best journalist to well-known journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, Mardan Press Club general secretary Mohammad Riaz Mayar and Hidayat-ur-Rehman. He also awarded appreciation certificates to international players Yasar Shah, Junaid Khan, Fahar Zaman, Younas Khan, Arshid Iqbal as well as to the position holder students of Women University and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Appreciation certificate was also announced for president Aman Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Kamal Shah Bacha and other officer-bearers of the Jirga. However, the majority of the nominees did not attend the function due to the pandemic.

Addressing the function, Muntazir Khan said that the majority of the officials in district administration and people from various walks of life are playing their roles against the pandemic.

He said a book would also be published, in which the names of the people who were awarded in the function would be published along with their pictures. He added that he will also recommend these names to the government so that the government also announces awards for these people. He added that he will also tell his successor to follow it.