Water-stressed Balochistan

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan ranks third among the countries facing acute water shortage. Residents of Balochistan are facing the worst water crisis. Tap water is usually unclean and residents avoid drinking it as it can be hazardous to health. Some areas do not receive the supply of water at all. Many villagers in Balochistan have to walk long distances in search of water. One of the reasons for this acute water shortage is unsupervised groundwater extraction.

The Balochistan government must have a look into this issue and ensure that every locality has access to the uninterrupted supply of clean water.

Waqar Ahmad Jamali

Usta Muhammad