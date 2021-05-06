Even though the country is in the middle of a dangerous third wave of Covid-19 which has led to an increase in the number of cases across the country, people are still going to markets and are not following SOPs. This negligence will lead us to a disaster. The healthcare authorities have already announced that hospitals are fully occupied. It is also being feared that hospitals will soon face an acute shortage of oxygen supply. It is true that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is taking every step to deal with the situation in an efficient manner. However, it needs to do a lot more when it comes to the implementation of SOPs. Many people have also complained that a majority of shopkeepers are selling masks and hand sanitisers at high prices. The government should also make sure that face masks are available at cheap rates so that people can buy them easily. We have to play our part in this long fight against the virus. We will suffer if we show carelessness. This Eid, the government should take strict steps to stop social gatherings. People should stay at home and must follow precautionary measures. Our lives are more important than Eid celebrations.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana