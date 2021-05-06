Myanmar lawmakers announce ‘people’s defence force’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: A shadow government of ousted Myanmar lawmakers said on Wednesday it has set up a “people’s defence force” to protect civilians, as the police and military deploy deadly arms against anti-coup protesters.
The country has been in turmoil since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a mass uprising of daily protests and a nationwide boycott from civil servants. So far, nearly 770 people have been killed in deadly crackdowns, though the junta has a far lower death toll which it blames on “rioters”. Ousted lawmakers who call themselves the “National Unity Government” (NUG) a announced their own “people’s defence force” to “stop the use of violence against people”.