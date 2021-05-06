close
Thu May 06, 2021
May 6, 2021

Britain gears up for keenly watched local elections

LONDON: Campaigning wound up on Wednesday for local elections in Britain, in the first vote since the coronavirus outbreak and after Brexit took full effect.

Most of the elections were meant to be held a year ago but were delayed by the pandemic. Polls open at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Thursday, with results expected from Friday. The pro-independence camp has been gripped by infighting ahead of the elections, and polls suggest the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could fall just short of an overall majority of 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

