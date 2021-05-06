US, Japan, S Korea pledge cooperation on N Korea

LONDON: The United States, South Korea and Japan pledged on Wednesday to cooperate on North Korea as their top diplomats met in London, coming together despite renewed tensions between the Asian nations.

Joined by aides, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat in the centre of a U-shaped table with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Toshimitsu Motegi and Chung Eui-yong on each side in a hotel conference room on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting. The State Department said the meeting was meant to “promote trilateral solidarity” and discuss a policy review by President Joe Biden that looks to resume diplomacy with North Korea.

Blinken and the two ministers “reaffirmed their commitment to concerted trilateral cooperation toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as well as other issues of mutual interest,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The South Korean foreign ministry similarly said the three “reaffirmed the importance of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral cooperation” and committed to work “to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region”. The two Asian nations are both treaty-bound allies of the United States but have long had friction due to the legacy of Japan’s harsh colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.