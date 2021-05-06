close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 6, 2021

Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for bomb plot

World

AFP
May 6, 2021

BRUSSELS: An Iranian diplomat’s 20-year sentence in Belgium for plotting to bomb an opposition rally outside Paris was confirmed on Wednesday after he failed to appeal, his lawyer and prosecutors said. Assadollah Assadi, 49, was convicted in February by an Antwerp court of supplying explosives for the planned June 30, 2018 attack on the exiled opposition group the National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI).

Latest News

More From World