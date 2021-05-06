Expats asset to country: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Pakistani citizens living abroad are the valuable asset of the country who not only have a prominent place in other countries through their hard work and ability but also through their remittances thus play a significant role in the economic development and solidarity of the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a three-member delegation of the Overseas Pakistan Commission at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the IG Punjab further said that Overseas Pakistanis are a very important part of the homeland and instructions have been issued to RPOs and DPOs to take all possible steps to alleviate their problems. He further added that, overseas Pakistanis can also easily access various services of Punjab Police Khidmat Markaz Global Portal from their own countries.

He said that protection of life, property and wealth of overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of the Punjab Police along with the government and all possible measures will be taken in this regard using all available resources. He further said that a police station would be allotted in Lahore as a pilot project to expedite the process of resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting with the delegation led by Vice Chairman Wasim Akhtar, the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and the ongoing steps of Punjab Police for their solution were discussed. The members of delegation included Commissioner Overseas Pakistan Commission, Syed Khadim Abbas and Director Police Matters, Imtiaz Ahmad.

Wasim Akhtar, Vice Chairman, Overseas Pakistan Commission, while appreciating the efforts of Punjab Police, said that due to effective measures taken by Punjab Police, dozens of Overseas Pakistanis properties have been rescued and retrieved.