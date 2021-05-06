History museum inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE:Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ijaz Munir, and former Director General Civil Services Academy (CSA) Dr Sajid Yoosufani Wednesday jointly inaugurated the newly-established CSA History Museum in Lahore.

The Civil Services Academy History Museum Project was conceptualised to capture the history of CSA and how the Academy has evolved since its inception almost 47 years ago to the current shape. The Project was conceived by Director CTP Zulfiqar Younas in April 2020 and its execution was undertaken by the team of officers of Civil Services Academy.

The History Museum Project has been designed and established in collaboration with the team of Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) led by Oscar-winning movie maker Ms Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce supported the project with the funding.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Zulfiqar Younas briefed the audience how the project was conceptualized and how the CSA History Museum finally took its current shape. Director General CSA, Omer Rasul appreciated the efforts of the entire team and said that the inauguration marks the start of preserving a rich history of Civil Services Academy which will further be enhanced in the future. President Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce Adil Mehmood reiterated commitment from the business and industry in general and Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry in particular for the benefit of Pakistan.

Representative of CSA Alumni Association (Lahore Chapter), Javed Nisar Syed also appreciated the efforts of the Academy in enhancing the overall quality of training at the Academy and establishing the History Museum. He, on behalf of CSA Alumni, offered full cooperation to take the exhibition to new heights in the long term.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Sajid Yoosufani and Dr Ijaz Munir highly praised the efforts of CSA team to successfully launch the project and appreciated the efforts of Zulfiqar Younas Director CTP for showing commitment and vision to undertake the project and successfully complete it.

Zulfiqar Younas explained that this project is a humble beginning which depicts the history of CSA in print as well as in digital form. The CSA Museum not only captures the history of CSA but also encapsulates the history of Civil Services in Pakistan to be named as 'Pakistan Civil Services History Museum'.

The faculty of CSA, Members of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce, representatives of Citizens Archive of Pakistan and National History Museum and representatives of CSA Alumni were present at the inaugural ceremony.