close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

All tourist resorts to be closed from 8th

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

LAHORE:Following the decision made by NCOC meeting Punjab Tourism Department has decided to implement the directions in letter and spirit. The chief minister’s Adviser on Tourism Asif Mehmood directed that all tourist destinations should be closed to general public from May 8 to May 16. Warning signs should be displayed at all tourist spots to intimate visitors, he said. He appealed to the people to avoid visiting tourist points, as well as heritage sites. "Tourism Department shall fulfill its responsibilities to stop spread of fatal COVID19", pledged the adviser.

Latest News

More From Lahore