All tourist resorts to be closed from 8th

LAHORE:Following the decision made by NCOC meeting Punjab Tourism Department has decided to implement the directions in letter and spirit. The chief minister’s Adviser on Tourism Asif Mehmood directed that all tourist destinations should be closed to general public from May 8 to May 16. Warning signs should be displayed at all tourist spots to intimate visitors, he said. He appealed to the people to avoid visiting tourist points, as well as heritage sites. "Tourism Department shall fulfill its responsibilities to stop spread of fatal COVID19", pledged the adviser.