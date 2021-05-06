close
Thu May 06, 2021
CM Usman Buzdar condemns terrorist attack on FC

Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists’ firing at FC officials from across the Afghan border. In a statement, the chief minister condoled the martyrdom of the FC officials and extended sympathies to their families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

