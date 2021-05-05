Pakistan Railways retrieves 461 acres

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 461.8 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country from 2018 to April 2021.

The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations, an official in the railways ministry told APP.

Giving details, he said the department retrieved 239.33 acres land in Punjab, 119.92 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87.81 acres in Sindh and 14.74 acres in Balochistan.

The official said out of the total land, 77.687 acres was commercial, 294.9 acres residential and 89.213 acres agricultural land of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land-grabbers including detailed survey was being carried out to identify the encroached land occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation of various government departments.

The official said the campaign was being monitored by the divisional superintendents, headquarters office and railways ministry.

The SOP and joint procedure order have been issued for strict implementation of this policy, the official added.

He said FIRs were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to Pakistan Railways judicial magistrates for expeditious trial.

The issue regarding illegal occupation and possession of Pakistan Railways land by government departments and institutions has also been taken up with the departments concerned, he added. He said it was an ongoing campaign which would continue till the elimination and regularisation of encroachments.

The official said Pakistan Railways owns 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326 acres is in Punjab, 39,428 acres in Sindh, 28,228 acres in Balochistan and 9,708 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey had also been conducted under a project regarding computerisation of railway land records, in which all the encroachments and leases had been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.