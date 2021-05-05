Pak envoy will hold open audience in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador for Saudi Arabia Lt Gen (R) Bilal Akbar has announced to hold open audience (open kutcheries) for listening grievances of Pakistani expatriates living in the Kingdom.

The ambassador, who assumed the assignment last week in Saudi capital Riyadh, issued guideline about his functioning to the diplomats and staff working in the mission on Tuesday and reminded that being envoy “my foremost duty and basic preference to sort out problems of the expatriates working in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for Pakistan Admiral Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki is also in Saudi Arabia. He had meeting with General Bilal Akbar in Pakistan’s embassy early this week.

In his guideline, Ambassador Bilal Akbar reminded that the labour community, working in Saudi Arabia and other concerned, find difficulty in reaching country’s mission and “Its imperative upon me to comprehend their complexities and find a solution without delay is the most important for me.”