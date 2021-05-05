To implement FATF recommendations, NAP…: Home Dept to install modern IT system at intelligence centre

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to install modern info-tech system at the provincial intelligence centre for implementation of the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] recommendations and the National Action Plan (NAP), according to official sources.

The Planning and Development Department has also given initial approval for provision of Rs100 million for the project, add the sources. The documents available with the reporter showed that the initiative has been taken for provision of crucial information to the executive authorities to make decision in the current law and order and security situation. The documents point out that the Punjab Home Department and its subordinate bodies have to face difficulties in sharing of real-time information regarding security situation in the absence of a fully automated info-tech system. The project would help carry out an effective monitoring of implementation of the FATF recommendations as well as the National Action Plan, added the sources.