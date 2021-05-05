111 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:AROUND 111 patients died from COVID-19 and 1,600 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 8,683 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 308,529 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,137 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,653,219 in the province.