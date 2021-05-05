Franchises urge PCB to hold rest of PSL in UAE

LAHORE: All six franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cash-rich T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in March earlier this year after seven players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Later, the PCB announced after consulting with the franchises as well as the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) — the country’s leading body in the fight against coronavirus — that it would organise the remaining matches of the sixth edition from June 1 to June 20 in Karachi.

However, Cricinfo reported on Tuesday that the franchises have asked the board to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.

It is believed that the request was made following an indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday after six players and staff members taking part in the competition tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan is also witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. In April, the country registered the highest number of deaths in a single month since the pandemic began.