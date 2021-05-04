Chinese ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ Monday. Matters of mutual interest, recent developments in Afghan peace process, progress on CPEC, regional security and current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting. The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said Pakistan Army greatly values its ties with China. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially Afghan peace process.