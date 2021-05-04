Hoteliers vow to resist lockdown

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association has decided to resist the imposition of the lockdown from May 8.

The decision came at a meeting attended by Khalid Ayub, Habibullah Zahid and others.

Terming the government decision to impose a lockdown from May 8 to 16th as economic murder of the business community, they sought permission to continue business while following the SOPs.

They expressed concern over the government’s decision on closing the tourism spots on Eidul Fitr in the name of coronavirus pandemic, saying the government should prepare a plan to revive business instead of creating problems for businessmen. Tourism, they said, was the only industry in KP that generated revenue and attracted hordes of local and foreign tourists to the scenic places.

The speakers said they had been following the SOPs to stop the transmission of the coronavirus and hence any restriction was unjustified.