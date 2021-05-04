Resolution in Punjab PA against SACM

LAHORE: A PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Monday, tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking immediate removal of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, from her post. The text of the resolution stated that Firdous Ashiq Awan’s behaviour with a female officer was condemnable. She expressed serious concerns over this issue and demanded the chief minister remove Firdous Ashiq from her post.