Azma lauds officers’ role in uplift

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the PTI government used to abuse political opponents and government officers.

In a statement on Monday, she said because of bureaucracy, governments deliver and increase their stature. “Shahbaz Sharif made Punjab a developed province because of these bureaucrats. With the hard work and dedication of these bureaucrats he completed mega projects like Metro Bus, Orange Train, roads, underpasses and others,” Azma added.

Appreciating the Punjab's bureaucracy, she said they had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the province. Resolution in PA against SACM: A PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Monday, tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking immediate removal of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, from her post.

The text of the resolution stated that Firdous Ashiq Awan’s behaviour with a female officer was condemnable. She expressed serious concerns over this issue and demanded the chief minister remove Firdous Ashiq from her post.