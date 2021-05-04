Kite string injures another youth

LAHORE:A youth identified as Abdul Rafay was injured due to kite string in Nishter Colony on Monday.

The victim, a resident of a private housing society of the area left for a nearby market to buy daily use items on his bike. In the way, a kite string ran over his neck. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked SP Model Town to submit him a report.

ROBBER INJURED: A suspected robber was left injured in an alleged police encounter in Shahdara on Monday. A Dolphin squad team was on patrolling in Shahdara where it signaled suspected motorcyclists to stop. However, the suspects resorted to firing rather than complying by the orders. The Dolphin Squad team replied in the same fashion. As a result, a suspect received bullet injury. Both the suspects were arrested after the encounter and were identified as Imran and Qaiser.

MAN INJURED, VALUABLES BURNT: A man was left injured and valuables worth thousands of rupees were gutted in two different incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Monday. A cylinder exploded with a huge blast in Badami Bagh Sabzi Mandi. A youth Waqas, 27, inside shop received burn injuries and he was shifted to hospital.

The other fire case was reported in a wood godwon in Sue e Asal, Kahna. It started as a minor fire reportedly due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to extinguish it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished it.

FOUND DEAD: A 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Chung on Monday. A passerby spotted the body and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot on information and shifted the victim to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The body has been removed to morgue for autopsy. When searched, no identity could be ascertained from the body. Police said that the victim did not have any apparent marks of torture on his body.