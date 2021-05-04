Private hospitals to display vaccine rates: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of facilities for COVID-19 patients available at private hospitals in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

Professor Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Chief Executive Officier (CEO) Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Saqib Aziz, Director Licensing Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Anwar Janjua, Director General Labour and representatives of hospitals were present in the meeting.

The representatives of private hospitals included representatives of Ghurki Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Surgimed, National Hospital, Hameed Latif, Shalamar Hospital, Gulab Devi, University of Lahore and representatives of other hospitals. Special Secretary SH&ME Department Ms Silwat Saeed presented review of situation.

The health minister said, “We have had a detailed meeting with the representatives of the private sector. Around 20 private institutions are linked with teaching hospitals.

Every teaching hospital has reserved two ventilators and 20 beds for corona patients. In private sector, 400 beds and 40 ventilators have been added. The information about status of facilities shall be shared from the central control room.

All teaching hospitals have revised rates for corona patients to 2020 level. The Punjab Healthcare Commission is in complete coordination with private hospitals. All private hospitals will display their rates prominently. All complaints on Oxygen supply will be addressed immediately with private hospitals.

It’s a national emergency and all stakeholders will have to work together. Our private sector will stand by the government in this moment of trial. We all have gathered to help the ailing humanity. Our private sector is willing to support the government in Punjab, including Lahore, the health minister concluded.