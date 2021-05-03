close
Mon May 03, 2021
‘1,508 houses distributed under NPHP’

Islamabad

Islamabad:The concerned department has completed the process of 1,508 apartments/housing units possession and handed over to applicants under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

These apartments and housing units have been handed over to applicants in collaboration with the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). The information provided by Cabinet Division here, around 20,03,940 citizens applied for registration in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) during Phase-I and II of registration, of which 17,99,533 became eligible.

