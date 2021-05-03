41 shops, restaurants sealed

LAHORE:The city district administration sealed 41 shops, industrial units, restaurants over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Fine amounting to Rs144,000 was also imposed on them. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Cantt Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zeeshan Ranjha sealed stores at DHA Y-Block for SOPs’ violation.

Shalimar AC Mansoor Ahmed Qazi imposed Rs 44,000 fine on 13 violators and sealed two shops in Shalimar tehsil. City AC Faizan Ahmed imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on two industrial units and sealed 34 shops over corona SOPs’ violation. Officials also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transport operators and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.