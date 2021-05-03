Special girl gang-raped

LAHORE:A 13-year-old mentally retarded girl was raped by two people in the Nawankot police area here on Sunday.

The accused identified as Shah Mir and Ali Sajid had been raping the girl (B) for the last four weeks. Police registered a case against the culprits, who happened to be the victim's relatives, on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Punjab IG took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report and arrest the accused involved in the incident.

Woman commits suicide: A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Shahdara area here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Uzma of Jia Musa Shahdara. The woman was said to be depressed over exchange of words with her family. On the day of the incident, Uzma swallowed poisonous pills. As a result, her condition went critical. She was taken to a local hospital where she expired. Body was shifted to morgue.

shot dead: A 22-year-old youth was shot dead over a minor issue in the limits of Islampura police on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ali. The incident took place on Outfall Road over the car parking issue. The accused Shoaib, an owner of a pizza shop, had an exchange of hot words with the victim over parking his vehicle in front of his shop and later he along with his accomplices opened fire, as a result Ali got fatal injury in his chest. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

godown gutted: Plastic items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in godown fire on Bund Road here on Sunday. On information, Rescue teams reached the site and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded in controlling fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported. Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.

liquor seized; one held: The Chuhng police claimed to have arrested a drug-peddler and seized 250 bottles of liquor from him. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Aslam Masih, who was supplying liquor in different areas of the city. SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Reman Bugti said that crackdown would be continued on those involved in selling liquor.

Two dacoits held: The Investigation police Gujjarpura busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members, besides recovery of Rs150,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. SP Investigation Civil Lines Shazia Sarwar constituted a special police team, led by In-charge Investigation Civil Lines Imdad Hussain, which conducted a raid and arrested Ehtisham Pervez and Qaisar with the booty.