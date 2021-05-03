Bank fraud

Since the last three years, many bank account holders have complained about fraudulent transactions through the banks’ ATMs. Fraudsters hack customers’ confidential data and rob millions of rupees.

It is the responsibility of the government, the State Bank of Pakistan and owners of the banks to take stern action against those who are involved in this crime. In our country where people still shy away from opening bank accounts, these crimes will make people lose their trust in banks.

Nasrullah Khan

Buner