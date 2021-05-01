PM asks Balochistan governor to step down

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down, as he wanted to appoint a new governor in the province.

According to Geo News, the contents of a letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the governor have come to light. Though, the prime minister called for governor’s resignation, he maintained that there is no negative impression on his performance.

It reported that the prime minister will finalise the name of the new governor on Monday. Imran Khan wants to make Zahoor Agha the governor of Balochistan, while Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has finalised the name of Senator Naseebullah Baazi for the post.

According to sources, the PTI Balochistan lawmakers during a meeting with Imran Khan in Quetta Thursday had also demanded the replacement of Balochistan governor and told him that like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, in Balochistan too, party figures should be made governors, on which the prime minister sought new names from the PTI MPs.

The names being considered by the MPs for the governor include PTI provincial president Dr Munir Baloch, party leader Humayun Jogezai and Zahoor Agha.