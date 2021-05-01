WCCI asks Smeda to facilitate businesswomen with trainings

PESHAWAR: The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have agreed to enhance the professional skills of small-scale women businesspersons in different trades, promotion of finishing products as well as to facilitate them in ‘tax-related matters,

The agreement was reached during a meeting between WCCI President Rabail Riaz and Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman here on Friday.

They discussed proposals for the economic empowerment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs businesswomen), initiation of special training programmes and marketing their finished handmade products in an efficient manner through holding joint trade exhibitions and decided to formulate a joint strategy.

Rabail Riaz said women were playing a pivotal role in the economic development of the country. She urged the Smeda to take measures for facilitating businesswomen attached with small-scale businesses and trade activities. She called for arranging special training sessions to build their professional skills and abilities to make finishing products in an efficient way.

However, she stressed the government subordinate institutions need to provide businesswomen ample opportunities to promote their products and businesses in an organized manner.

Rashid Aman assured Smeda would take steps to facilitate SMEs businesswomen at every level. He agreed to the proposals WCCI chief proposal for holding training sessions and guidance on the tax system and others which would be implemented with joint consultation and cooperation.

The official said the smeda has taken pragmatic steps for the development of SMEs because the small businesses have a pivotal role in the economic development of the country, he added.

.Rashid Aman said that Smeda would extend cooperation to facilitate businesswomen and build their professional capabilities in different trades as well as promotion of finishing products in a befitting manner.