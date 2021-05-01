ANP dispels reunion with PDM

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Central Spokesman Zahid Khan on Friday said there was no possibility for ANP to rejoin the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in near future.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had invited Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Awami National Party to rejoin the PDM however the ANP while standing with its earlier decision, refused to rejoin the movement.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party had already left the PDM after developing strong differentiations with other PDM parties.

Talking to media here, the ANP Spokesman, Zahid Khan further said that the affairs of PPP and ANP were of different nature as the PPP announced resignations from the positions of the PDM while the ANP abandoned the alliance with PDM.

He said we took this decision after prolonged consultation and discussion between the party members and leaders and that was why there was no chance of our reunion with PDM.