Shahbaz regrets situation in country

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief on the destruction of economy, misery of Pakistanis, skyrocketing inflation and unemployment caused by the PTI government. Talking to a delegation of PML-N parliamentarians here on Friday, he said the long queues for 1-kg subsidized sugar are an affront to human integrity and respect of mothers and daughters of the nation. The parliamentarians including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others from various parts of the country met the party president. Shahbaz said how a government that couldn't provide basics like sugar and flour to people would be able to deal with a global pandemic. He said he never saw such chaos during Ramazan in Pakistan. He thanked the parliamentarians for their good wishes and devoted association. The parliamentarians congratulated him on his release from the NAB custody. Meanwhile, in a statement, Shahbaz congratulated Miftah Ismail on winning the NA-249 election and thanked the people of the constituency for their trust in the PML-N. He praised Miftah Ismail for his hard work and said the entire country witnessed how Miftah's victory and votes were snatched away. He said the PML-N would continue to raise its voice for the issues of NA-249. He praised the PML-N office-holders and Karachi team for their wonderful work. He also thanked the leaders and workers of the JUI-F and the ANP for their support.