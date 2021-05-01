HEC, universities to provide provisional admission to A2 students

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and university heads have agreed to provide provisional admission to A2 students, whose exams have been postponed to October 2021, in the Fall 2021 semester so that they would not waste a session.

The decision was announced by HEC after consultations with the Covid-19 Oversight Committee representing Vice Chancellors from each province and region, and heads of a few private sector universities on the direction of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood to ensure that the students of A2, whose Cambridge exams were being postponed due to COVID do not lose a session, a virtual consultative meeting was held on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail said, “we want to assure the parents and students that HEC, and the universities are committed to ensure student-centric approach without compromising the interest of universities and teaching and learning quality”.