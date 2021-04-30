JI chief opens special unit for corona patients at Al-Khidmat Hospital

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq inaugurated a special care unit for corona patients at the Al-Khidmat Hospital here on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art healthcare unit has been set up in the wake of alarming increase in the number of corona patients and shortage of beds in the tertiary hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

The 25-bed unit is fully equipped with latest facilities like ventilator, special patient monitoring unit, oxygen machines, well-maintained Intensive Care Unit and corona PCR laboratory. Also, a team of specialized doctors remain available round the clock to take special care of patients.

After inaugurating the facility, the JI head visited every bed to inquire after the health of the admitted patients. He presented a bouquet to every patient.

Provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani, general secretary Shakir Siddique, provincial vice-president JI Inayatullah Khan, general secretary Abdul Wasi, district president Al-Khidmat Foundation Arbab Mohammad Haseeb and others were present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq blasted the government for its non-serious attitude towards the corona pandemic. He said that the government was demonstrating the routine negligence in dealing with the alarming situation.

The government is still waiting for provision of free vaccines from somewhere and it could provide vaccines to only one percent of the population so far.

He said that the shortage of oxygen cylinders, ventilators and other facilities in the hospital may result in a serious crisis anytime. He said that the government should work on war- footing to ensure availability of the necessary facilities at the hospitals.

Sirajul Haq also criticised the imposition of lockdown in several districts of the country. He said that the government should provide food items to the poor people before imposing a lockdown.