Fri Apr 30, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

Petition filed in SHC against IBA Sukkur faculty

National

SUKKUR: A constitutional petition seeking judicial probe into the allegations of sexual harassment by the IBA University Sukkur faculty and officials, levelled by a varsity student, has been filed in the SHC. A member of the Sindh Bar Council and former president High Court Bar Association Sukkur, Advocate Qurban Ali Mallano, filed the constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court, Sukkur Bench, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the chief minister Sindh, who is also the chancellor of the university, has ordered secretary boards and universities to look into the case and furnish him a report within seven days.

