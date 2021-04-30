CDA to start work on six plazas by June end

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start work on construction of six multi-storey plazas in main shopping areas of the federal capital by end of June. The consultant hired for the projects gave a presentation to the CDA chairman and board members on Thursday. Out of six plazas, five to eight floors each parking plazas, two have been proposed in Blue Area, two in F-10 and two in other shopping areas. The parking will have a total capacity of 3,500 cars. The authority will generate cost requisites from two floors of Blue Area and construct the rest. Roof-top gardens and park are also included so as to suit to environment.