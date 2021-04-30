CDA to start work on six plazas by June end

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start work on construction of six multi-storey plazas in main shopping areas of the federal capital by end of June. The consultant hired for the projects gave a presentation to the CDA chairman and board members on Thursday. Out of six plazas, five to eight floors each parking plazas, two have been proposed in Blue Area, two in F-10 and two in other shopping areas. The parking will have a total capacity of 3,500 cars. The authority will generate cost requisites from two floors of Blue Area and construct the rest. Roof-top gardens and park are also included so as to suit to environment.