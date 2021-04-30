Qureshi, German FM discuss ‘responsible’ Afghan pullout

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday received German counterpart Heiko Maas here wherein he underscored the importance of a responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a negotiated political settlement.

In a meeting held during the brief visit of the German foreign minister, Qureshi apprised his German counterpart of Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi added that all efforts must be made for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire. He stressed that the Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.

Cautioning against the role of “spoilers”, the foreign minister also underlined the importance of commitment and perseverance in the efforts for peace.

Qureshi underscored that peace in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends including enhanced trade and regional connectivity. He also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, within the perspective of economic security paradigm.

The minister also thanked the Germany for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative. Qureshi recalled his own recent visit to Berlin and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and appreciated the fruitful outcome of the visit. He underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany and maintaining a steady upward trajectory in the relationship. The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation, and collaboration to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner. Pakistan and Germany enjoy cordial relations based on shared interests.

The two foreign ministers have regularly been interacting bilaterally as well as at the international fora. The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany. A range of events are envisaged by the two governments to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.