PM orders probe into expats ‘mistreatment’ by embassy in KSA

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he has ordered a full-scale inquiry into reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the country’s embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“On my directive, a high-powered investigation is under way to probe the ambassador and staff on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis,” he said in his address at the launch of Roshan Digital incentives for expatriates.

Khan expressed strong displeasure over the reports of the embassy staff allegedly involved in minting money from Pakistani nationals. Most of the staff of the embassy has been recalled, he added.

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence. “It is the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistanis, particularly belonging to labourers and working-class,” he said.

Khan in particular acknowledged the services of labour class Pakistani nationals working abroad in tough conditions and sending their hard-earned money to their families back home. “These workers deserve our utmost respect and the government will not spare anyone misbehaving with them,” he said.

The Prime Minister once again termed the nine million overseas Pakistanis the country’s “biggest asset” and said their remittances had kept afloat the national economy. “By the time we achieve the required volume of exports, the remittances by overseas Pakistanis are the only way to keep our economy moving,” he said in his address at the launch of digital incentives for expatriates, including Roshan Apni Car (car finance) and Roshan Samaji Khidmat (charity).

Khan said to tap the potential of overseas Pakistanis, the government was keen to facilitate them through simplified online procedures of investments. He mentioned that the country’s foreign remittances witnessed a record high level during last year, crossing the $1 billion mark.

“However, this is just the tip of iceberg as immense possibilities lie ahead if more overseas Pakistanis divert resources towards the promising projects including construction sector,” he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and the private sector banks for supporting the government’s initiatives aimed at facilitating the overseas Pakistanis. He regretted that poor economic strategies of previous governments led to boom and bust cycle, which directly affected the life of the common man. He said the current account deficit devalued the rupee that put a negative impact on foreign investment.

SBP President Dr Reza Baqir said under the newly launched Roshan Apni Car scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be one click away to digitally purchase a car for their families and friends in Pakistan on reduced mark ups and delivery time.

He said Roshan Samaji Khidmat would offer a simplified mode for expatriates to send charity and donations to Pakistan, including to its flagship Ehsaas socio-welfare project.