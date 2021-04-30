Ban on issuance of traffic licences

Islamabad : In the perspective of frighteningly scramble Coronavirus cases in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the establishments of Traffic Police have closed the licensing departments of both the cities for months to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspector General of the federal capital police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, chairing a high level meeting, decided to put ban of the issuance of driving licenses for three months to combat coronavirus and instigated the police force to fight against the pandemic forcefully. “The expired licenses would be acceptable and would be assumed as valid,” Qazi said.

“Control Rooms would be established in Safe City Headquarters to deal with the emergency incidents,” he maintained.

He said that the police would salute to frontline doctors and paramedics who delivered their duties during the pandemic, adding that the police officials would be given corona protection kits who have been deployed at entry and exit gates of the Diplomatic Enclave.

All deputy inspector generals of police, senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The IGP said the police force should deliver their responsibilities by using their available resources for the survival of the people and to battle against the pandemic virus.

Banners and placards would be displayed at different intersections and market instigating using masks, the IGP Islamabad concluded. In Rawalpindi, licenses branch of Rawalpindi police would remain closed for two months. Chief Traffic Officer, Mazhar Iqbal has announced the injunction on the issuance of traffic licenses on behalf of DIG (Traffic) Punjab. A drive have been started on Tehsil, District and town level against the pandemic, the CTO said and added that issuance of driving licenses, its renewal and issuance of learning permits would be banned for two months.