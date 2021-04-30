PCB decides to hire permanent PSL director

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint a new director for Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Hamid, PCB’s Director Commercial, has been looking after PSL matters. But following allegations of mismanagement, the Board decided to appoint a permanent director.

PCB will advertise for PSL’s new director in the days to come. Interested people can apply for this post by May 13. The new director’s first assignment will be PSL 6’s remaining matches that are scheduled from June 1 to 20 in Karachi.