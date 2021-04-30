Ashfaq group insists on its conditions in meeting with minister

KARACHI: In order to resolve the football issue a meeting of a three-member delegation of Ashfaq group led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah and the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza was held at Islamabad on Thursday.

A detailed discussion was held on various aspects of the matter which has led to suspension of Pakistan by FIFA recently.

PFF president Ashfaq told the IPC minister that there would be no “unconditional settlement with the Normalisation Committee”, ‘The News’ learnt from insiders.

The minister is acting as a mediator in an effort to bring normalcy at home.

The minister was told that NC should be reorganised as a “trust issue” has been created.

The minister was told about the reservations the Ashfaq group which wants the PFF elections as soon as possible.

An insider said that it was a positive dialogue and hoped something constructive would emerge.

The Ashfaq group took back the control of the PFF secretariat and accounts recently, saying the FIFA-installed Normalisation Committee had done nothing to hold the PFF elections in 18 months. This action led to Pakistan’s suspension.

FIFA says the suspension will be lifted only when NC regains access to the PFF headquarters in Lahore and the federation’s accounts.

NC member Haris Azmat the other day held a meeting with the IPC minister.

Sources said that IPC ministry plans to invite an NC member for another meeting.