Hasan, Shaheen skittle Zimbabwe for 176 in first Test

HARARE: Pakistan pace pair Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared eight wickets between them to dismiss Zimbabwe for 176 on the opening day of the first Test in Harare on Thursday.

Hasan rocked the top order with figures of 4-53 while Afridi polished off the tail with 4-43 as the home batsmen struggled to cope with the pace generated on a slow pitch at Harare Sports Club.

Debutant Roy Kaia stood firm in the post-lunch session, top-scoring with 48 before falling leg-before to Hasan while Donald Tiripano chipped in with 28 and Milton Shumba, also playing in his first Test, scored 27.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and opted to bat, seemingly recovered when Shumba and Kaia lifted them from a precarious 30-4 with a stand of 59 but an unfortunate run out of Shunba put an end to the fight.

Afridi reached 50 Test wickets by dismissing Tendai Chisoro before taking the last two wickets to wrap up the innings.

Zimbabwe were hit hard on the eve of the match when regular skipper Sean Williams was ruled out with a hand injury leaving the captaincy to Brendon Taylor.

Another experienced batsman Craig Ervin also failed to recover from a calf injury.

In the first session Hasan struck twice to give Pakistan an excellent start.

Opener Kevin Kasuza played on to a Hasan delivery in the second over of the match while Afridi had Prince Masvaure caught by Imran Butt at second slip for 11.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali came into the attack early and bowled Tarisai Musakanda through the gate for 11.

Taylor flashed rashly at a wide ball from Hasan outside off stump and a thick edge flew to Faheem Ashraf who swallowed up the chance.

Pakistan handed a Test debut to off-spinner Sajid Khan while Zimbabwe included Shumba, Kaia and Richard Ngarava for their first Tests.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe 1st innings

P. Masvaure c Butt b Afridi 11

K. Kasuza b Hasan 0

T. Musakanda b Nauman 14

B. Taylor c Ashraf b Hasan 5

M. Shumba run out 27

R. Kaia lbw b Hasan 48

R. Chakabva c Butt b Hasan 19

D. Tiripano not out 28

T. Chisoro b Shaheen Afridi 9

B. Muzarabani b Afridi 14

R. Ngarava b Afridi 1

Total: (all out; 59.1 overs) 176

Fall: 1-0 (Kasuza), 2-18 (Masvaure), 3-30 (Musakanda), 4-30 (Taylor), 5-89 (Shumba), 6-124 (Kaia), 7-127 (Chakabva), 8-141 (Chisoro), 9-164 (Muzarabani)

Bowling: Afridi 15.1-5-43-4, Hasan 15-2-53-4, Nauman 11-1-29-1, Ashraf 7-2-14-0, Sajid 11-1-37-0

Pakistan 1st innings

Imran Butt not out 43

Abid Ali not out 56

Extras: (b1, nb3) 4

Total: (for no loss; 30 overs) 103

Yet to bat: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Bowling: Muzarabani 9-2-20-0, Ngarava 9-2-32-0, Chisora 6-1-17-0, Tiripano 6-1-33-0

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)